Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.78. The company had a trading volume of 737,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.21.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

