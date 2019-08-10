Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Lowered to $275.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.92.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.36. 205,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

