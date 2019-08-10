Hype Token Market Capitalization Tops $93,010.00 (HYPE)

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Hype Token has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar. Hype Token has a total market cap of $93,010.00 and $4,618.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hype Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hype Token

Hype Token’s total supply is 49,802,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,102,693 tokens. The official message board for Hype Token is medium.com/@hypetoken. The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token. Hype Token’s official website is hypetoken.io.

Hype Token Token Trading

Hype Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hype Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hype Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

