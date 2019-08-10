HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HYRE. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 172,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,417. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.69.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a negative net margin of 96.10%. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi bought 22,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

