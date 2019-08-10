IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Citigroup

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $239.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.46. 964,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,282. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $256,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,220. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

