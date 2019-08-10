Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IAG remained flat at $$3.47 during trading on Friday. 5,147,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,547. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group cut Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $45,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

