Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBDRY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Iberdrola stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

