Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 7.6%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, approximately 349,685 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 611,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ideanomics by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.