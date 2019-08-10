IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 5,608 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $953,472.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 28,960 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.72, for a total value of $4,886,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,352 shares of company stock worth $25,921,461. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.03. The stock had a trading volume of 689,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.54. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.