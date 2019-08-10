IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,036. IMPAC Mortgage has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMPAC Mortgage stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of IMPAC Mortgage worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

