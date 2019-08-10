Imperial Capital Cuts Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $51.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective reduced by Imperial Capital from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.72.

NYSE XEC opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

