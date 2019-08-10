Imperial Capital Lowers Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) had its price target decreased by Imperial Capital from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JOUT. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of JOUT opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.93. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 48.4% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

