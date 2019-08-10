India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Issues Earnings Results

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

IGC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 393,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,286. India Globalization Capital has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

