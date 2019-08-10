Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $803.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CEO Thomas J. Fallon bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David W. Heard bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,954.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $559,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.7% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,831,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

