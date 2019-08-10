Insider Buying: Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £19,763.64 in Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin acquired 9,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £19,763.64 ($25,824.70).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 6,122 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £14,692.80 ($19,198.75).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. Audioboom Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 90.10 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.