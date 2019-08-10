Insider Selling: Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Sells 5,650 Shares of Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director J David Chatham sold 5,650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J David Chatham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, J David Chatham sold 3,190 shares of Corelogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $137,967.50.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

