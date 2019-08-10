Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Insulet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.71.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,046.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.36. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $152.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $3,078,484.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,733.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,798,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,025. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 19.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 129,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Insulet by 102.6% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 52,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 119,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 2,758.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 86,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

