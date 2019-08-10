Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.08

Shares of Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 87122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.45 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.