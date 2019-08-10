IntelGenx Technologies’ (IGXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

“IntelGenX reported 2Q19 revenue of $197k, a net loss of ($2.5M) and ended the period with $6.1M in cash on the balance sheet. At the current burn rate, the company should have runway into early 2020 though it’s likely the company needs to raise capital (assumed in our model).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntelGenx Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

IGXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 118,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,326. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.70% and a negative net margin of 521.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

