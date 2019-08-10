Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 261,967 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 635,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 273,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

