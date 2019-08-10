Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.20. 584,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,572.61%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luca Benatti acquired 1,200 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $46,802.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.