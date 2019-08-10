International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

“We highlight the operating leverage with bank fees only up 3-4% and salaries up 2%. Note that Africa (first wire on January 10th, 2019 – IMXI targeting 300-500 agents long-term) can be the size of Guatemala and Canada (first wire on July 9th, 2019 – IMXI is targeting 4-5 large cities) can be the size of the Texas market. Market share continued to expand with Mexico now at 18.3% from 7.9% in 2014, 4.2 in% in 2014, and in 2014. Intermex volume growth in Honduras growing at 33.6% vs the market at 10.9%. IMXI is excited about the opportunity on the west coast as we expect further traction here through the rest of 2019 with additions in personnel and management believes California can add 10-15M+ transactions over time.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

IMXI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 122,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,810. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $508.21 million, a P/E ratio of -288.60 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $494,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

