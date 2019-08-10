International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ISCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Speedway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of International Speedway from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

ISCA opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. International Speedway has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.69.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Speedway will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in International Speedway by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in International Speedway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Speedway by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in International Speedway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in International Speedway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

