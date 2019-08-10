Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 127.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

ITCI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 729,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,369. The company has a market cap of $508.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.59.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 100,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 170,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,743.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

