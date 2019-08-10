Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 50.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

In related news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $54,969.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,089,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,237.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 25,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $84,480.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,745.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 62,205 shares of company stock worth $197,554. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 389,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,129. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Intrepid Potash’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

