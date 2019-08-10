Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IVR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,000. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

In other news, insider David B. Lyle acquired 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $116,001.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Day sold 12,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $194,873.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

