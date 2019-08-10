Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.71. 8,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $139.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

