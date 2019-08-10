Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 4.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 143,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.44. 285,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday, July 29th.

