Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 945,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,144. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.07.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In other news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,210 shares of company stock worth $2,650,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 755.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

