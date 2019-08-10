Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 629,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,067.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 326,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.