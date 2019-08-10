Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IRDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 486,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,352. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -164.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush purchased 4,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,329.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

