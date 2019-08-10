IRISnet (IRIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.22 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $10.90 million and $3.22 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00251297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.01220774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00089853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,722,587 coins and its circulating supply is 365,106,396 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

