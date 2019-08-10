iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. 8,259,653 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06.

