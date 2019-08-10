iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. 17,104,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,170,517. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

