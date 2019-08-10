iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $66,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,070,101 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 640,120 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,849,000 after buying an additional 581,108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,427,000 after buying an additional 342,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $190.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

