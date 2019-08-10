iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 2nd Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.