iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

