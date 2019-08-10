iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.53

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 470511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.