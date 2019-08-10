iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 2.53% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $3,006,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3,505.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 59,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $47.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50.

