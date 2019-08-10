iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $115.21. 615,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,921. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

