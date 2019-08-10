iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 22,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 678,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $117.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

