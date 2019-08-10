Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf accounts for approximately 1.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,289,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,586,000 after buying an additional 15,127,856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,388,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,760,000 after buying an additional 3,287,014 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,142,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,563,000 after buying an additional 2,711,845 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 2,617.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,416,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after buying an additional 2,327,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 1,286.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,755,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after buying an additional 1,628,613 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a twelve month low of $448.20 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

