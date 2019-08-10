iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.24

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.24 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 710581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

