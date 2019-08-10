Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ITMR stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.