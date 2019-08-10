Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,568,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous None dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $7,005,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

