ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITM Power plc (LON:ITM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $37.30. ITM Power shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 323,610 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 million and a P/E ratio of -13.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.83.

About ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.