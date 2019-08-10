J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15).

JDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

LON:JDW traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,501 ($19.61). The stock had a trading volume of 33,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,592 ($20.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30.

J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

