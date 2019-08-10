J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.44.

NYSE SJM opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J M Smucker by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,090 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $44,078,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,626,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 191,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

