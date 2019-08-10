Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions and data processing services for financial institutions. Jack Henry markets and supports its systems throughout the United States. A technology provider for the financial industry. That’s the simplest way to describe what they do. But it hardly describes what Jack Henry & Associates is really about. Jack Henry & Associates are about solutions and support. They’re about building relationships and making things work. The Company are about doing the right things for our customers, no matter what. It began as a vision, and it’s become our tradition. “

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

