Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. 950,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,022. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,611,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $516,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

